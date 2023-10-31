Snowfall Totals Around Central Minnesota for Halloween 2023
UNDATED (WJON News) -- It is not the Halloween blizzard of 1991, but our snow overnight does have people talking.
Early snowfall reports have Mora leading the way with 5.7 inches and Deer Creek at 5.0 inches.
A report in Big Lake has them at 3.7 and up in Little Falls they had 3.4 inches of snow.
Closer to the St. Cloud Metro area Avon is reporting 2.5, St. Augusta 2.4, Sauk Rapids 2.2, St. Cloud 2, and St. Joseph 1.8 inches of snow.
St. Cloud averages about one inch of snow in the month of October, so we will end the month just above average for snow totals.
Bundle up if you are out trick or treating tonight! Wind chills will drop from the low 20s into the teens tonight.
