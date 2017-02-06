Update: Sherburne, Wright Counties Included In Freezing Rain Advisory

UNDATED - The National Weather Service has issued a Freezing Rain Advisory for areas to the south and east of St. Cloud, including Sherburne and Wright Counties. It will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. Monday through noon on Tuesday.

Drizzle or freezing drizzle is expected to develop late this evening, and continue through Tuesday morning before changing over to light snow.

The best chance of snow, with minor accumulations possible, will occur in east central Minnesota and portions of west central Wisconsin Tuesday morning before tapering off Tuesday afternoon.

Windy conditions are expected by the afternoon in western and southern Minnesota as the storm system intensifies.

By Tuesday night, wind chill values will drop into the teens below zero.