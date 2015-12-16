UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory Continues Today

UNDATED - Stearns, Todd and Morrison counties are included in a Winter Weather Advisory through 6:00 p.m. today (Wednesday)

Snow will be concentrated in western Minnesota through 9 am, then in central Minnesota through noon.

A band of 1-2 inches of snow that fell in the western part of the Twin Cities prior to 4 am, will likely be the main accumulation this morning, with some additional light snowfall this afternoon.

Colder air will sweep across the area today, with temperatures falling into the teens and 20s overnight.