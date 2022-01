UNDATED -- The Winter Weather Advisory for most of Minnesota remains in effect until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

A Wind Chill Advisory will start at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and continue at least until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Travel will be hazardous through Tuesday afternoon, as light snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph lead to areas of blowing snow and low visibility.

Temperatures plummet today through Friday morning, with hazardous wind chills expected.