Snow Covered Roads Causes Rollover Near Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS -- A Rice woman was taken hospital after rolling her vehicle Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Highway 10 in Little Falls.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Haley Lueckel was heading south on Highway 10 when she lost control and rolled into the median, near the Highway 27 ramps.

Lueckel was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol say snow covered roads played a factor in the crash.