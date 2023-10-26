Small Improvement in Drought Conditions in Minnesota

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

UNDATED (WJON News) -- There is just a small improvement in this week's drought conditions in Minnesota.

Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says the Extreme Drought remains at one percent down in the far southeastern corner of the state.

U.S. Drought Monitor
The Severe Drought is now at 23 percent, down from 26 percent last week. Eastern Stearns and Western Benton and Sherburne Counties remain in a Severe Drought.

The Moderate Drought is now at 54 percent, down from 58 percent.

The Abnormally Dry area remains at 96 percent.

While the data is released Thursday the information is as of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday so any rain that has fallen since then won't be included until next week.

St. Cloud had .80 of an inch of rain overnight with more rain and snow in the forecast.

