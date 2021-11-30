Slippery Roads Possible Overnight with Mixed Precipitation

UNDATED -- Precipitation may develop over central Minnesota Tuesday evening then spread over eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin overnight.

Some of the precipitation may come as rain, snow, or freezing rain mixture.

National Weather Service

While the amounts will be light and be of short duration or intermittent nature, there is the concern that the timing is during the nighttime hours and that it comes early on in the winter precipitation season.

Areas along and north of Interstate 94 are most susceptible.

Motorists should check road conditions if venturing out and be prepared if this wintry precipitation develops.