Skywarn Classes Offered in Stearns County

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Spring will eventually come, and with it, spring and summer storms.

To prepare, Stearns County is offering four Skywarn training sessions.

Get our free mobile app

Skywarn is a group of more than 350,000 trained weather spotters nationwide that work with the National Weather Service and local officials to provide up-to-the-minute information on storm progress.

To become a trained Skywarn spotter, attend one of the training sessions:

March 7th (6:30-8:30 p.m.) – Belgrade Fire Department

March 8th (2:00-4:00 p.m.) – Sartell Public Safety Facility

March 14th (6:00-8:00 p.m.) – Albany Fire Hall

March 21st (7:00-9:00 p.m.) – Paynesville Fire Department

To sign up for a class, contact Stearns County Emergency Management by phone (320-259-3940) or email (Emergency.Management@co.stearns.mn.us).

READ RELATED ARTICLES