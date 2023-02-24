Skywarn Classes Offered in Stearns County
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Spring will eventually come, and with it, spring and summer storms.
To prepare, Stearns County is offering four Skywarn training sessions.
Skywarn is a group of more than 350,000 trained weather spotters nationwide that work with the National Weather Service and local officials to provide up-to-the-minute information on storm progress.
To become a trained Skywarn spotter, attend one of the training sessions:
- March 7th (6:30-8:30 p.m.) – Belgrade Fire Department
- March 8th (2:00-4:00 p.m.) – Sartell Public Safety Facility
- March 14th (6:00-8:00 p.m.) – Albany Fire Hall
- March 21st (7:00-9:00 p.m.) – Paynesville Fire Department
To sign up for a class, contact Stearns County Emergency Management by phone (320-259-3940) or email (Emergency.Management@co.stearns.mn.us).
