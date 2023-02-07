SKOL! Are Minnesota Football Fans Considered Some Of The Best…or Worst?!

DO YOU AGREE WITH THE FINDINGS?

I've been to a few Vikings football games in the past few years; and I'd have to say that I feel we have, for the most part; pretty good fan etiquette. There are definitely those that cross the line, but for the most part, we can sit in the same section with our enemies and only one or two drunks will shout out unrecognizable words about how great the Vikings are and about how terrible their team is. WalletHub shared their findings.

THE STATISTICS

There was a recent poll that took into consideration things like the size of the city, number of football teams in each state, number of wins, number of championships, number of Hall Of Fame Coaches, average ticket price, stadium capacity, and franchise value.

Although we didn't make the top 10, we DID make the top 20. Unfortunately for us; and some of us might have a temper tantrum the next time we take on the Packers, is that Green Bay, Wisconsin took number one for medium-sized cities. Minneapolis, however, was in the large city category, and we came in 14th place for large cities. I'm not complaining about that. We came in 17th place overall.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

TOP TEN FAN CITIES

Pittsburgh, PA Green Bay, WI Dallas, TX Boston, MA Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Miami, FL Cincinnati, OH New Orleans, LA Kansas City, MO

LAST PLACE FAN CITIES

240. Boulder, CO

241. Davidson, NC

242. Columbia, SC

243. Knoxville, TN

244. Waco, TX

245. Lawrence, KS

246. Louisville, KY

247. Fort Collins, CO

248. Easton, MA

249. Valparaiso, IN

