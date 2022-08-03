Silly Beaver Comedy Extended Through End of the Year
ST. CLOUD -- Throughout the summer a local brewery has been transforming into a comedy club.
Silly Beaver Comedy brings comedians to St. Cloud every week to perform at Beaver Island Brewing Company.
The event has been so popular the weekly comedy acts have been extended through the end of this year.
Silly Beaver Comedy is the only weekly professional comedy show outside of the TTwin Cities and Duluth. The headliner this Saturday is Mike Brody. He has spent the last 20 plus years touring the U.S. and internationally.
Tickets are $15 before fees and taxes. It is a 21 and older event. The doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9:00 p.m.
