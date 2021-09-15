Showers and Thunderstorms Possible on Thursday

UNDATED -- As a cold front approaches from the west Thursday afternoon, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along and ahead of the front in western Minnesota then gradually push east through the afternoon and evening.

National Weather Service

A few storms may become strong to severe, possibly producing large hail, damaging winds or isolated tornadoes.

So far this year, St. Cloud has officially had 17.96 inches of precipitation, which is 4.19 inches below normal.

Remain weather aware, especially if outdoors. Know how to receive watches and warnings.

Get our free mobile app

Temperatures warm late this weekend into early next week.