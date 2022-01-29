Should Minnesota Allow Lottery Winners Remain Anonymous?

Okay, I admit, there is only a 1 in 300 million chance of us even to have to worry about this but I've always thought what a precarious position lottery winners are put in, in many states and Minnesota is currently one of them.

Imagine, you happen to beat the extraordinary odds and win a big lottery jackpot. The smart thing to do right away is get a lawyer and financial advisor. All is good, right? Wrong! The lottery rules in Minnesota require you to let the lottery use you for "promotion".

This, to me, is just crazy. You would have people, besides relatives, from all over the world either asking for money or trying to scam your money, The scariest to me, targeting you and your family as possible kidnap victims.

According to WCCO, as of now, Minnesota requires lottery winners to come forward. A bill was introduced in the state legislature this past Tuesday to change all that and let a lottery winner remain anonymous.

“Others might say well we need to publicize this so we can have more lottery sales. Well I think that the anonymous, and the health and the safety of the winners are way more important than sales,” Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer (R-Big Lake) said.

Currently, states that allow big jackpot winners to remain anonymous include Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas. Arizona lets you remain anonymous for a mere 90 days.

I think this is a good bill but, like I said, a 1 in 300 million chance of winning isn't my biggest worry.

