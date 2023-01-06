Shoplifting Attempt Leads to Arrest of Wanted Man

SARTELL ( WJON News) -- A shoplifting call turned into a police chase in Sartell.

Thursday at about 4:00 p.m. Sartell Police were called to Walmart for a report of a shoplifting in progress. As officers arrived, Walmart loss prevention said the man had left the store with unpaid merchandise and got into a vehicle, and left the parking lot.

Officers also knew the man had felony warrants.

A Sartell officer found a vehicle matching the description of the one that left Walmart. The vehicle sped off on Stearns County Road 1 and into St. Cloud on 9th Avenue North. Officers did a PIT maneuver and ended the pursuit.

The suspect tried to run but was arrested a short time later. Arrested was 35-year-old Brenton Weeda of St. Cloud.