She’s Retiring After Nearly 40 Years of Service To TCHS- Who Is Next?

Vicki Davis, the Executive Director of the Tri-County Humane Society, located at 735 8th Street NE in St. Cloud, MN, has become a dear friend of mine since I moved back to Minnesota in 2013, and will soon be retiring from her position as Executive Director at Tri-County Humane Society.

Vicki has been a dedicated friend to animals through her role as the Executive Director of Tri-County Humane Society for nearly 40 years and will be retiring in February of 2024. I knew that finding just the right person for TCHS was something that weighed heavily on Vicki's mind, and I was absolutely thrilled when I heard the news that they decided to name this individual as the new Executive Director.

Marit Ortega will be the next Executive Director of TCHS, and it's almost as if it came full circle.

Marit has ties back to TCHS, as she was the TCHS Animal Care Manager from 2002 to 2008, Humane Education & Events Coordinator from 2009 to 2012 and it's Director of Philanthropy from 2012 to 2018.

According to tricountyhumanesociety.org, this is what Marit had to say about her new position with TCHS:

“I am honored to be named the next Executive Director of Tri-County Humane Society, and having worked for TCHS for just shy of 20 years under Vicki Davis’ leadership, I couldn't have asked for a better mentor,” Ortega said. “I’m excited to continue serving the greater St. Cloud area with the same dedication to companion animal welfare and love of the human-animal bond that has brought so many pets and people together during Vicki’s years of service. Having worked for another charitable cause these past five years that is also near and dear to my heart, I am grateful for the opportunity to return to Tri-County Humane Society in this new role. It feels like coming home."

Marit who knows Vicki Davis well, after all those years working together, will begin training under Vick in November. Although Vicki will probably miss the day to day activity at TCHS, she had this to say about leaving her position in the hands of Marit:

“Marit has a history with TCHS and a heart for animal welfare. Knowing she’s going to be in my office makes leaving a little easier.”

