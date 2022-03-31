Winter Parking Restrictions Expiring

ST. CLOUD -- Despite the chance for snow and mixed precipitation yet this spring, Mother Nature can't stop winter parking restrictions from being lifted in the St. Cloud area.

Thursday is the last day of seasonal parking regulations in the six-city St. Cloud metro area.

The parking restrictions are in place between the start of November and the end of March to allow snowplows to clear the streets without having to negotiate on-street parking.

