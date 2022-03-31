The Weekender: The New Standards, Maple Syrup Tours and More!

1

It's the final weekend of the Kids Dream Family Film series in Waite Park. Take your family to see a movie on the big screen for just $3 a ticket! This weekends featured film is The Lego Movie. The movie will run Friday through Sunday and showtimes will vary.

- Friday, April 1st, 10:00 a.m.

- Saturday, April 2nd, 10:00 a.m.

- Sunday, April 3rd, 10:00 a.m.