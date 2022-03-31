The Weekender: The New Standards, Maple Syrup Tours and More!
ST. CLOUD -- Looking for something to do around central Minnesota, allow us to help you! Take the family to a movie at Marcus Theatres, celebrate with the Paramount Theatre and The New Standards, see your favorite Disney characters ice skating on stage, see a unique theater performance called She Kills Monsters, and see how maple syrup is made. Read more in The Weekender!
Kids Dream Family Film SeriesWaite Park
It's the final weekend of the Kids Dream Family Film series in Waite Park. Take your family to see a movie on the big screen for just $3 a ticket! This weekends featured film is The Lego Movie. The movie will run Friday through Sunday and showtimes will vary.
- Friday, April 1st, 10:00 a.m.
- Saturday, April 2nd, 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, April 3rd, 10:00 a.m.
The New StandardsSt. Cloud
After having to postpone its Autumn Moon Fundraiser, the Paramount Theatre is brining back it's Century Celebration this weekend. Paramount staff will open the theatre, art studios and newly renovated Gallery St. Germain to engage all your senses in the space that has been a landmark for the arts in central Minnesota since 1921. Rounding out the evening is a special performance by the jazz collective, The New Standards. Come, celebrate and raise a toast to 100 years of the Paramount Theatre. Tickets for the concert only are $35. The concert will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
- Friday, April 1st, 8:30 p.m.
She Kills MonstersSt. Joseph
Enjoy a unique theatrical performance this weekend in St. Joseph. She Kills Monsters is a fast-moving fun journey into a Dungeons and Dragons game in which Agnes tries to learn about her sister who was killed in a car crash. Bug Bears, the Beholder and the Dragon must all be subdued before the answers to her questions are revealed. The performance is put on by the CSB/SJU theater department. Tickets for the show are just $3 and show times run Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at the Gorecki Family Theatre.
- Friday, April 1st, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 2nd, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, April 3rd, 2:00 p.m.
Fairytales on IceSt. Cloud
See your favorite Disney characters skating on the Paramount Theatre stage this weekend. Fairytales on Ice features comedy, intense stunts and thrilling jumps, spins and pair lifts – all on ICE! This family friendly show will have something for audiences of all ages. Tickets are $10 for kids and $20 for adults and tickets are going fast. Show time is 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.
- Saturday, April 2nd, 3:00 p.m.
Maple Syrup ToursSt. Joseph
Witness the art of syrup making for yourself. Wildwood Ranch is holding Maple Syrup Tours beginning this weekend. The hour long tour begins at the Sugar Shack and includes a short walk through the maple forest to see the traditional and modern ways of collecting maple sap. There will also be demonstrations on the process in turning the sap into syrup. If you're interested in a tour you're asked to register in advance. The event is free and tours begin at noon.
- Sunday, April 3rd, 12:00 p.m.