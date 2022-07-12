Sheriff: 1 Suspect, 1 Dog Killed in Deadly Pursuit and Crash

CHISAGO CITY -- One person and a dog are dead after a police chase ended in a fiery crash.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says the incident began just before 11:00 a.m. Monday with a shoplifting report at a store in North Branch.

The store's loss prevention officer got the license plate number of the vehicle the suspects left in. That vehicle was reported stolen out of Washington County.

A Wyoming, Minnesota police officer spotted the vehicle on Interstate 35 which then existed and continued into Anoka County.

The suspect's vehicle crossed a double yellow line on a curve and struck another car. Both vehicles started on fire.

Both of the suspects were airlifted to local trauma centers with critical injuries, and the passenger in the suspect vehicle later died.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, however, a dog in the victim's vehicle died in the crash.

No names of anyone involved have been released.