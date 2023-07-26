Sherburne County Included In Heat Advisory
UNDATED (WJON News) -- St. Cloud officially got up to 92 degrees for a high on Tuesday. That's our 12th day this summer that we've been in the 90s.
St. Cloud averages just over 11 days in the 90s each year.
Sherburne County has been included in a Heat Advisory that runs from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday through 8:00 p.m. Thursday.
The forecasted highs for the two days are in the mid-90s.
Hot & humid conditions are likely this week, with the highest heat index expected on Thursday.
Overnight ‘lows’ Wednesday into Thursday will be in the 70s, thus elevating the heat risk as little cooling relief will occur overnight.
Be sure to check on family, neighbors, and friends during these times and avoid unnecessary hard work outside and find air conditioning.
