Sherburne County Improving Two Highway 169 Intersections

ZIMMERMAN -- Two intersections along Highway 169 south of Zimmerman are getting safety improvements.

Starting Monday, the intersections at Highway 169 and 245th Avenue and Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 25 will be under construction.

Sherburne County is building those intersections as new, Reduced Conflict Intersections, also known as RCIs. That's where drivers always turn right, before making a U-turn.

The design decreases fatalities and serious injuries by eliminating broadside crashes at four-lane divided highways.

There will be periodic lane or shoulder closures until the project is completed in September.

St. Cloud's Iconic Victorian Home Hits the Market

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.