Seriously: Stop Rewriting History With Disinformation NOW!

Nobody would ever call me smart. History tends to not be my forte. But we need to stop rewriting history...

...and continue to correct it.

Walk with me.

History, Corrected

I'm on team, "When you know better, do better". My "good" is usually closer to "good enough", but when I know gooder, I do gooder.

Chief Mountain is not impressed with my English Photo by Boston Public Library on Unsplash) Mountain Chief is not impressed with my English (Photo by Boston Public Library on Unsplash) loading...

The nerds at the University of Notre Dame studied prehistoric hunting practices. Why? Because they're nerds. What they discovered contradicts what we've believed for centuries: that men were the hunters and women were the domestic goddesses who would cook the mammoth steaks, clean the caves, and raise the children.

Ugga bugga, indeed!

Who WOULDNT stay home with these little OHGODSENDMEPLAGUE Photo by Library of Congress on Unsplash) Who WOULDNT stay home with these little OHGODSENDMEPLAGUE (Photo by Library of Congress on Unsplash) loading...

Now, before you lose your mind and start @ing me with Ted Nugent quotes, stop. The roles weren't reversed (women doing the hunting and men washing the rocks), they were combined.

Turns out, prehistoric men and women made great hunting teams.

*grunts romantically* Photo by Austrian National Library on Unsplash) *grunts romantically* (Photo by Austrian National Library on Unsplash) loading...

Women were more suited for endurance (shocker!), which helped a LOT when it came to hunting & gathering.

"When you look at human physiology this way, you can think of women as the marathon runners versus men as the powerlifters," Dr. Ocobock said. "Hunting belonged to everyone, not just to males."

Women would flush out the prey while men would *BONK!* the prey. It worked out well for everyone!

Except the children who got eaten by the sabretooth velociraptor or whatever back at the cave.

History's not my forte.

H/T: Daily Mail

