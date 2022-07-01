Annandale is Celebrating the 4th of July All Weekend Long

ANNANDALE -- There is a full weekend of activities in Annandale as they celebrate the 4th of July.

The kiddie parade is Saturday at 10:00 a.m., the boat parade is Sunday at 7:00 p.m., and the grand parade is Monday at 10:00 a.m.

Live music in the park starts Friday and continues Saturday night, Sunday night and Monday night. The Monday night performance is the Fabulous Armadillos at 7:00 p.m.

They have a carnival starting Friday and running through Monday.

The Ambassador coronation is Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the city park.

Fireworks will be at dusk on Monday night.

A softball tournament will be held throughout the weekend.

And other events include Pie in the Park, Cake by the Lake, and Brownies with the Band.