SCTCC CYCLONES BASEBALL

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1ST

SCTCC CYCLONES 9 MN STATE SPARTANS 4

The Cyclones out hit the Spartans twelve to six, including one double. Righty freshman Leo Duske from HLWW HS threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five singles, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty sophomore Hunter Fuchs from Rocori HS threw two innings to close it out, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by left fielder Josh Kingery from ACGC HS went 2-3 for four RBIs and a walk. Third baseman Ben Rothstein from SRHS went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. DH Jaxon Barker went 3-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and catcher AJ Gavin had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Right fielder JT Tirado went 1-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and catcher Luke Dam had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Shortstop Carter Gmahl went 2-4 with a walk, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Center fielder Landon Nieman went 1-2 with two walks and he scored a run, Carson McCain from NLS HS and DH Carson Purkey both had a stolen base.

The Spartans righty freshman Ero Lappa threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty sophomore Logan Hammer threw 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and one walk. Righty freshman John Dent threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two walks.

The Spartans offense was led by Pete O’Kimosh went 3-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Keaton Dickie went 2-2 for a RBI and a walk and Halen Jonas went 1-4 and he

scored a run. Hunter Cliff had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run, John Dent was hit by a pitch and Drew Overby a had walk.

SCTCC CYCLONES 10 MN STATE SPARTANS 0

The Cyclones out hit the Spartans seven to four including two home runs and a double. They put up six runs in the second inning and three in the

fourth inning. Righty freshman Luke Illies from BBE HS threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four singles, one walk and he recorded strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Josh Kingery, he went 1-2 with a home run for two RBIs and a walk. Ben Rothstein went 1-1 with a home run for a RBI, two walks, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Gmahl went 1-1 for three RBIs, two walks and he scored run and Luke Dam went 1-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Easton Peters went 2-3 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs, Jaxon Barker and JT Tirado both had a walk and both scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher a righty sophomore Logan Hammer threw thee innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Kamryn Rippy threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and one walk.

Pete O’Kimosh, Jakob Hansen, Keaton Dickie and Quinn Olson all went 1-2 and Ero Lamppa had a walk.