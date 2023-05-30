SCTCC Baseball Update – May 30th, 2023

NATIONAL JUCO TOURNAMENT

GREENVILLE, TENNESSEE

ROWAN COLLEGE SOUTH JERSEY 5 ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 3

(Saturday May 27th)

The Gloucester crew, rated No. 1 defeated the No. 8 seeded Cyclones backed by ten hits, including three doubles. Kevin Opanel threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Danny Kerr threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tim Hartman threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Gloucester crew was led on offense by Aaron Graeber, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Rocky Brzezniah went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Cole Fowler went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Felix Diaz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Scott Young went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk. Sean Brown went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Justin Kilyk went 1-for-4 and Jimmy Bruno earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was righty Christian Lessman, a sophomore from NLS HS, threw six innings. He gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Landon Lunser a sophomore from Sauk Rapids-Rice HS threw one inning in relief. He gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Carson Reeve a freshman from PEM HS threw one innings in relief, he issued one walk.

The Cyclones did collect eleven hits, to out hit the Gloucester crew, but they left sixteen runners stranded, they just could not get any key hits. Dylan Gertken a sophomore from Melrose HS went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cayden Hansen a freshman from Willmar HS went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Blaine Fischer the Cylcones catcher, a freshman from BBE HS, went 4-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored run. Brady Linn a sophomore from Rocori HS went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt. Matt Perry a freshman from Bay Port HS in Wisconsin went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Joel Torres Rivera a sophomore from Aibonito, Puerto Rico went 1-for-6 and he scored run and John Deschamps a sophomore from Bymon, Puerto Rico earned a walk. Sam Holthaus a freshman from St. Cloud Apollo HS went 1-for-5.

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 4 JOLIET JC WOLVES 2

(Monday May 29th)

The Cyclones defeated the No. 5 seeded Wolves backed by fourteen hits, including one big double and solid defense. The Cyclones starting pitcher was righty Carson Geislinger, a sophomore from EVW HS. He threw six solid innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty freshman Carson Reeve from PEM HS threw one inning in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Matthew Perry from Suamico, Wisconsin threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by right fielder Cayden Hansen, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and first baseman Sam Holthaus went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Centerfielder Brady Linn went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Catcher Blaine Fischer went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Leftfielder Jake Ince a freshman from Aitkin HS had sacrifice fly for a RBI. DH John Deschamps had a big game, he went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. Left fielder/pitcher Matthew Perry went 1-for-4 for a RBI and third baseman Dylan Gertken went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Shortstop Brock Woitalla a freshman from Monticello HS went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Second baseman Joel Torres went 1-for-5.

The starting pitcher for the Wolves was Luke Guenther threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, and he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Otis threw two innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up five hits, one walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jared Daley threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Wolves offense was led by Jake Klepacz, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Mitch Thomas went 2-for-5 and Brandon Sturm went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Matt Klaus earned two walks and he had a sacrifice bunt and Sebastian Biggs earned a walk.