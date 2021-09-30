SCSU Wrestler Charged With Felony Assault

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud State University wrestler is charged with felony 3rd-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm after an assault on another man on September 18th.

St. Cloud Police arrested 20-year-old Ezayah Gomez Oropeza, of Burnsville on Tuesday night after an investigation by the police department's Community Response Team.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on September 18th, officers were called to the 700 block of 8th Street South. The responding officers found a 20-year-old man in a nearby home that was bleeding heavily from multiple facial injuries and was showing signs of having been unconscious.

Through a witness account, nearby video, and statements from the victim, he (the victim) went outside to investigate a woman screaming and confronted a man and a woman who were in the street. The victim would tell police later that he yelled to the couple asking if everything was all right and was told to mind his own (expletive) business.

Court records show as the victim turned to return to his house, Gomez Oropeza charged him, picked him up, tackled him to the ground, and punched him 3-4 times in the face. The victim was knocked unconscious during the assault.

A witness said the woman began yelling at Gomez Oropeza that he had "messed up", asked why he would do that and that they needed to get the victim some help and get him an ambulance. The video shows the woman appearing to continue arguing with Gomez Oropeza for several minutes as the victim lay motionless.

Ultimately, Gomez Oropeza allegedly carried the victim toward the door of the house.

One of the victim's roommates told police he heard the back door swing open and a man yell "who lives here?". The roommate then saw the victim walk through the home covered in blood, disoriented, and shaken.

Police say they made contact with Gomez Oropeza and the woman near the scene shortly after the attack. According to the complaint, Gomez Oropeza admitted he knocked out the man in an act of self-defense. He said they had been walking when the victim came out of the house and yelled at them. Gomez Oropeza allegedly said they tried to walk away and the victim continued to come after them. Court records show Gomez Oropeza said he didn't have a gun so he hit him.

According to the victim's statement, he told police that he needs multiple reconstructive surgeries to repair facial fractures.

St. Cloud State University has issued a statement that Gomez Oropeza has been suspended from the team indefinitely.

