SCSU Set to Lower Housing Costs

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud State University is working to make living on campus more affordable.

Beginning in the fall of 2023, SCSU is reducing on-campus housing costs by 15% and offering free housing during the summer to students who sign up early.

The new policy is the result of listening sessions this fall that found while most students prefer living on campus, the costs can be prohibitive. In addition, national studies find students who live on campus are far more likely to graduate.

The details:

SCSU is reducing the cost of on-campus housing by 15% beginning in the fall of 2023.

New students who sign a housing agreement before March 31st, 2023, can get summer 2024 on-campus housing at no additional cost.

Current students who sign a housing agreement before January 31, 2023, can get summer 2023 housing at no additional cost.

All on-campus students have access to free laundry, free wireless internet access, free wired internet access for gamers, card-controlled building access, and optional meal plans.

St. Cloud State University is the only school in the Minnesota State system that’s announced reduced rates to make on-campus housing more affordable.