More Snow On the Way, Winter Weather Advisory Issued

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of snow is expected to move into the area Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for part of central Minnesota including Benton and Sherburne County. It will be in effect from late Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon.

Snow accumulations of an additional three to seven inches are possible overnight into Thursday, with the highest amounts expected north and east of the Twin Cities.

Thursday's morning commute will be messy as moderate snow gives way to persistent light snow that will stick around through Friday night.

We officially had five inches of snow at the St. Cloud Regional Airport early Wednesday, with higher amounts in other parts of the region.