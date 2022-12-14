OPEN SESAME! OR NOT...

Another food will be added to the list of major food allergens beginning in January of 2023, so it must be a really bad one.

More than 1.5 million people are allergic to sesame, or sesame seeds! I had no idea. Sesame is becoming a more common addition to food dishes around the world, and according to the article it is often used when a label reads 'natural flavors' or 'natural spices,' which makes it extra tough for shoppers and people who are allergic to it.

LIST OF MAJOR FOOD ALLERGENS

the items that have already been identified as major food allergens include:

Milk

Eggs

Fish

Shellfish

Tree nuts

Peanuts

Wheat

Soybeans, and now...

SESAME!

Sesame will be the 9th major food allergen on the list.

NEW RULES WILL APPLY

The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act will now require products that have sesame, along with the other 8 items in their products, to be listed on a label with the name of the allergen source.

In April of this year, President Biden signed a bill that will require food makers to clearly label all packages containing these major food allergens by January of 2023.

Curious about what foods might contain sesame?

Bread

Cereals

Crackers

Dips

Spreads

Hummus

Sesame Oil

Tahini

Tempeh

Some baked items

Marinades

Soups

Sauces

Dressings

Gravies

Seasonings

Flavored spices

Vegetable Oils

WHAT DO SESAME ALLERGY SYMPTOMS LOOK LIKE?

Symptoms of Sesame allergies can include:

Flushed face

Hives or rash

Red, itchy skin

Swelling eyes

Swelling face

Swelling lips, throat, and tongue

Trouble breathing

Trouble speaking or swallowing

Anxiety

Fainting

Cramps

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Drop in blood pressure

Loss of consciousness

