SCSU Planetarium Hosts Homecoming Shows

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud State University planetarium is celebrating homecoming with a total of 14 shows this weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Located in the Wick Science Building, the planetarium will host a series of shows Friday night and all day Saturday.



Shows include a look at the solar system and what lies beyond the research into a mission back to the moon, and shows on dinosaurs and supervolcanoes. Each show will end with a 45-minute tour of the night sky pointing out planets, constellations, and moon phases.

If you go:

SCSU Planetarium

Friday, October 21st,

5:00 pm – From Earth to the Universe

Saturday, October 22nd,

10:00 am – From Earth to the Universe

11:20 am – Back to the Moon for Good

12:35 pm – Dinosaurs Alive

1:50 pm – Supervolcanoes

3:05 pm – Touching the Edge of the Universe

4:40 pm – Phantom of the Universe