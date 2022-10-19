SCSU Planetarium Hosts Homecoming Shows

Photo by Mindaugas Vitkus on Unsplash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud State University planetarium is celebrating homecoming with a total of 14 shows this weekend.

Located in the Wick Science Building, the planetarium will host a series of shows Friday night and all day Saturday.

Shows include a look at the solar system and what lies beyond the research into a mission back to the moon, and shows on dinosaurs and supervolcanoes. Each show will end with a 45-minute tour of the night sky pointing out planets, constellations, and moon phases.

If you go:

SCSU Planetarium

Friday, October 21st,

  • 5:00 pm – From Earth to the Universe

Saturday, October 22nd,

  • 10:00 am – From Earth to the Universe
  • 11:20 am – Back to the Moon for Good
  • 12:35 pm – Dinosaurs Alive
  • 1:50 pm – Supervolcanoes
  • 3:05 pm – Touching the Edge of the Universe
  • 4:40 pm – Phantom of the Universe

