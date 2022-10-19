SCSU Planetarium Hosts Homecoming Shows
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud State University planetarium is celebrating homecoming with a total of 14 shows this weekend.
Located in the Wick Science Building, the planetarium will host a series of shows Friday night and all day Saturday.
Shows include a look at the solar system and what lies beyond the research into a mission back to the moon, and shows on dinosaurs and supervolcanoes. Each show will end with a 45-minute tour of the night sky pointing out planets, constellations, and moon phases.
If you go:
SCSU Planetarium
Friday, October 21st,
- 5:00 pm – From Earth to the Universe
Saturday, October 22nd,
- 10:00 am – From Earth to the Universe
- 11:20 am – Back to the Moon for Good
- 12:35 pm – Dinosaurs Alive
- 1:50 pm – Supervolcanoes
- 3:05 pm – Touching the Edge of the Universe
- 4:40 pm – Phantom of the Universe