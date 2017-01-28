SCSU Basketball Wins One And Loses One

ST. CLOUD - Both SCSU men's and women's basketball teams played Wayne State Friday night. The SCSU women's basketball team lost to Wayne State despite being lead by senior Betsy MacDonald and her 17 points.

The Huskies (8-11, 6-9 NSIC) started quick but a hot shooting Wayne State (15-5, 10-5 NSIC) team took the lead by the end of the first quarter. Wayne State shot over 50 percent from the field and won despite being out rebounded 52-31.

The SCSU women's basketball team will play Saturday night vs Augustana College at 4:00 p.m.

SCSU men's basketball (15-9, 11-4 NSIC) came from behind to beat Wayne State (6-15, 4-11 NSIC). The Huskies went down late in the first half and trailed by as many as 12 just before halftime.

The win stops a two game skid for SCSU who are third in the North NSIC.

Led by hot shooting Gage Davis 28 points, the Huskies rallied in the second half and won 84-80.

Next up for SCSU men's basketball team is a meeting with Augustana College (15-6, 10-5 NSIC) on Saturday night. Tip-off is at 6:00 p.m. at Halenbeck Hall.