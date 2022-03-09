See Inside the Newly Renovated ‘Martini Lounge’ in St. Cloud

THE MARTINI LOUNGE- A ST. CLOUD GEM

I remember the first time someone said, "Hey! Let's go to the Martini Lounge!" Their eyes lit up and I was in. My friends proceeded to take me downtown St. Cloud and we entered a door above the Red Carpet Event Center, that lead up a beautiful wood staircase. When we got to the top, I was in shock. I thought it was the coolest place I had ever seen in my life; and I've been hooked on the Martini Lounge ever since.

A UNIQUE EXPERIENCE AWAITS

There is something to be said for having a unique and special location, and the Martini Lounge is definitely that. You could go to The Martini Lounge every day and have a new flavor of martini that you've never had before. Whether you like sweet decadent flavors, fruity, or bitter, The Martini Lounge delivers.

BEAUTIFUL NEW RENOVATIONS

I was just there this week, and they had completely renovated the whole place! Take a look at the photos. They are inviting everyone to come downtown for happy hour from 4-8 pm and enjoy their complimentary hot and cold D'oeuvres on Thursdays and Fridays. Taco bar on Thursdays and Fish tacos on Fridays all during lent!

ACOUSTIC PERFORMANCES ON FRIDAYS

I perform at The Martini Lounge from time to time, and offer just the right amount of music so you can still hear your conversations and relax with friends. I'll be performing this Friday, March 11th beginning at 8 pm, and I'll be back in May as well. You can see the full list of acoustic performers by checking out their brand new website redcarpetnightclub.com.

The Martini Lounge Has A New Look

