SCSU Baseball Red/Black World Series Update

HUSKIES BASEBALL

RED/BLACK WORD SERIES

(Friday October 7th)

GAME #5

BLACK 4 RED 3 (11 INNINGS)

The BLACK defeated the RED, backed by seven hits, including a pair of sacrifice flies. Both teams made some ESPN Highlight worthy plays. They battled for eleven innings, they start the extra innings with a runner at second base. A sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly scored the go ahead run in the top of the eleventh. The starting pitcher for the Black was Righty Terrance Moody from Sauk Rapids-Rice HIgh School. He threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Lefty Hayden Frank from STMA High School threw five innings, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Drew Beier from Foley High School threw three innings to earn the win. He induced a ground ball out and two infield popups.

The BLACK offense was led by Junior Drew Beier, went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Freshman Archer Ogbourne from Carlisle, Iowa had a sacrifice fly that drove in Junior Mason Primus from Rocori High School in the top of the eleventh. This followed as Freshman Kinnick Christensen from State Center, Iowa moved Mason to third base with his sacrifice bunt. Freshman Ero Wallin from William Kelly High School had a sacrifice fly to drive in Freshman Zach Ryan from Omaha, Nebraska in the top of the tenth. Junior John-Michael Gonzalez from Rainey River CC went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.Sophomore Kevin Butler from Naperville, Illinois went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Senior Sam Riola from Blaine High School went 1-for-1, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Junior Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson High School went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. He led the game off with a single, he advanced on Sam’s single and scored on Drew’s sacrifice fly. Junior Tate Wallat a transfer from Everett CC had a sacrifice fly.

The RED starting pitcher was Righty Cooper Avery from Fort Meyers, Florida. He threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty David Van Ort from Century High School threw 3 1/3 innings in relief. He gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Kole Krier from Maple Grove High School, threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The RED offense was led by Junior John Nett from Appleton, Wisconsin went

1-for-4 with a double. He led the game off with his double and scored on Sophomore Ethan Navratil from Albany High School sacrifice fly and Ethan earned a walk. Sophomore Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin earned two walks and he scored their second run of the first inning. Freshman Matt Perry from Suamico, Wisconsin went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Senior Drew Bulson from St. Cloud Tech High School earned a pair of walks. Junior Mason Diaz from Valparaiso, Indiana went 1-for-3 with a double to drive in Matt Perry in the tenth inning. Junior Ben Clapp from Maple Lake High School went 1-for-4. Junior Noah Dehne a transfer from NDSU went 1-for-3, Junior Mitchell Gumbko from Ada, Michigan was hit by a pitch and Freshman Jake Ince from Aitkin High School earned a walk.

HUSKIES BASEBALL

RED/BLACK WORD SERIES

(Saturday October 8th)

GAME #6

RED 16 BLACK 7

The RED defeated the BLACK to make bring the series to three games apiece. Backed by twenty-hits, including three home runs, three doubles and a triple. The starting pitcher for the RED was Lefty Kenny Schultz from Plover, Wisconsin. He threw four innings, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Grady Fuchs threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, and one walk. Lefty Jack Habeck from Appleton, Wisconsin threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and three walks. Righty Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The RED offense was led by Sophomore Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin. He went 3-for-4 with two home runs and a double for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Junior John Nett from Appleton, Wisconsin went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Junior Ben Clapp a transfer from Century CC and Maple Lake High School went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Junior Noah Dehne, a transfer from NDSU and from St. Paul, went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Senior Drew Bulson went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Sophomore Ethan Navratil from Albany High School went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Junior Mitch Gumbko from Ada, Michigan, a transfer from Muskegon CC went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Junior Mason Diaz from Valparaiso, Indiana went 1-for-3 with a walk. Freshman Hayden Konkol from Denmark High School Wisconsin went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Senior Parker Savard from Hanmer, Ontario, a transfer from Dakota County CC went 1-for-4. Freshman Jake Ince from Aitkin High School went 1-for-4.

The Black starting pitcher was Lefty Kieran Schmitz a transfer from Heartland CC and Plymouth, MN. He threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two walks, five runs and he recored two strikeouts. Lefty Owen Weadge from Hudson, Wisconsin threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, four runs, and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Easton Vertz from Pulaski, Wisconsin threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up seven hits and five runs. Righty Kinnick Christensen from State Center, Iowa threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Black Offense was led by Freshman Terrance Moody from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs. Freshman Zach Ryan from Omaha, Nebraska went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Junior Mason Primus from Rocori High School went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Junior Tate Wallet a transfer from Everett CC went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Sam Riola from Blaine High School had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Junior Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson High School went 1-for-4. Junior Drew Beier from Foley High School went 1-for-3 and Freshman Brayden Jacobson from West Fargo, ND went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Sophomore Kevin Butler from Naperville, Illinois earned a walk and he scored a run. Freshman Ero Wallin from William Kelly High School of Silver Bay, Mn earned a walk. Freshman Archer Ogbourne from Carlisle, Iowa went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Junior John-Michael Gonzalez from Rainy River CC went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run.