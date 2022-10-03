SCSU Baseball Red/Black World Series Update

HUSKIES BASEBALL

RED/BLACK WORLD SERIES

(Thursday September 29th)

GAME #4

RED 7 BLACK 3

The RED defeated the BLACK to even the series at two games apiece. They collected nine hits, including a pair of home runs and a double. They played good defense in support of their pitchers. Righty Ethan Lanthier from Northfield High School started on the mound. He threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Grady Fuchs from Paynesville High School threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty Kenny Schultz from Plover, Wisconsin threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Cooper Avery from Fort Myers Florida threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he retired three batters on ground outs.

The RED offense was led by sophomore Sawyer Smith form Somersault, Wisconsin. He went 2-for-3 with a home run for three big RBIs and he earned a walk. Junior Ben Clapp from Maple Lake High School went 2-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Junior John Nett from Appleton, Wisconsin went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Sophomore Ethan Navratil from Albany High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Senior Drew Bulson went 1-for-4 with a 390’ plus home run, that nearly made the green on the golf course. Freshman Hayden Konkol from Denmark, Wisconsin went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Junior Noah Dehmer from St. Paul went 1-for-3; a transfer form NDSU. Junior Mitchell Gumbko from Ada, Michigan earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Junior Mason Diaz from Valparaiso, Indiana earned a walk and he scored a run. Senior Parker Savard from Hanmer, Ontario earned a walk, he is a transfer Dakota County CC. Freshman Matt Perry from Suamico, Wisconsin earned a walk.

The BLACK starting pitcher was lefty Owen Weadge from Hudson, Wisconsin. He threw three innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Drew Beier from Foley High School threw four innings, he issued five walks, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Easton Vertz from Pulaski, Wisconsin threw two innings in relief to close it out. He gave up three hits, one walk, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Black offense was led by Junior John-Michael Gonzalez from Tucson, Arizona went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs. He is a transfer from Rainy River CC. Junior Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson High School, went 2-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases. Freshman Kinnick Christensen form State Center, Iowa went 2-for-2 and he scored a run. Senior Sam Riola from Blaine High School went 1-for-3, a transfer from Louisiana-Lafayette. Freshman Brayden Jacobson from West Fargo, ND earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Junior Tate Wallat from Federal Way, Washington earned a walk and he scored, he is a transfer from Everett CC. Junior Drew Beier from Foley High School earned a walk, he is a transfer from St. Cloud Tech CC.

SCHEDULE

Game #5 Friday October 7th (2:00)

Game #6 Saturday October 8th (1:00)