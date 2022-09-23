SCSU Baseball Red/Black World Series Update

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKY BASEBALL

RED/BLACK WORLD SERIES

Thursday September 22nd

(GAME #1)

BLACK 8 RED 5

The Black defeated the Red in game one of the Black/Red World Series, backed by eleven hits including three doubles and some great defensive plays. The starting pitcher for the Black was lefty Hayden Frank from St. Michael-Albertville High School. He threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Terrance Moody from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three runs, three hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Drew Beier from Foley high School threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Mason Primus a junior from Rocori High School went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brayden Jacobson a freshman from West Fargo High School went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and Zach Lang went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Kinnick Christensen a freshman from West Marshall HS, Iowa went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Tyler Schiller a junior from Hutchinson High School went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Sam Riola a senior from Ham Lake went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Sam made some sensational defensive plays at his shortstop position. Wilson Zuck a sophomore from Appleton, Wisconsin went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Archer Osborne a freshman from Carlisle, Iowa went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tate Wallat a junior from Federal Way, Washington went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Drew Beier a junior from Foley High School went 1-for-4 with a double. Kevin Butler a sophomore from Naperville, Illinois went 1-for-3 and John-Michael Gonzales from Tucson, Arizona earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Red was righty Kole Krier from Maple Grove High School. He threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Ty Sherman from Waukesha, Wisconsin threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Grady Fuchs form Paynesville High School threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout and he issued one walk.

The Red offense was led by John Net a junior from Appleton, Wisconsin went

2-for-2 with a triple, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Sawyer Smith a sophomore from Somers, Wisconsin went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Drew Bulson a senior from Rocori High School went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Ethan Navratil a sophomore from Albany High School had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Clapp a junior from Maple Lake High School went 1-for-1, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Mitchell Gumbko a junior from Ada, Michigan, Parker Savard a senior from Hanmer, Ontario, Matt Perry a freshman from Suamico, Wisconsin and Jake Ince a freshman from Aitkin High School all earned a walk.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 24th

GAME #2 will follow the Huskies Alumni game at 1:30 at Joe Faber Field, about 2:30 for the World Series game.