SCSU Baseball Red/Black World Series Update

ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES BASEBALL

Red-Black World Series is the best out of seven games and they will all be 9 inning games. The Huskies did start this series at the MAC on Faber Field on Friday 4:00 (September 17th and Saturday (September 18th) with the Red coming out on top in three games.

GAME #4

HUSKIES BLACK 2 HUSKIES RED 1

Dave overlund

(TUESDAY OCTOBER 12Th @ Faber Field)

Both the Red and the Black both put up runs in the first inning and it stay tied till the ninth inning when Brady Jacobson led off the inning with a walk and a stolen base and CJ Breen drove a double to left center field to drive in the winning run. The Red had a runner thrown out at home plate in the bottom of the ninth inning to end the game. The starting pitcher for the Black was lefty Ryan Duffy a senior from South St. Paul High School threw thee innings, he gave up two hits, five walks, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Sophomore lefty Jack Habeck from Appleton East High School of Wisconsin threw four innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Eli Emerson from Rocori High School threw the final two innings in relief to earn the win. He issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Red Black’s offense was led by senior CJ Breen from Niagara University of Livoni, Michigan, he went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI. Tate Wallet a junior from Everett Community College went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Sam Riola a junior from Louisiana-Lafayette went 1-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Freshman Brayden Jacobson from West Fargo High school went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Freshman Jake Ince from Aitkin High School went 2-for-3. Sophomore Tyler Schiller form Hutchinson High School went 1-for-4 and Ean Von Wald a junior from Foley High School earned a walk. Reid Conlee a junior from Blaine High School went 1-for-1 with a single.

The Red’s staring pitcher was freshman lefty Luke Tuby form New Prague High School. He threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one walk, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Sophomore righty Tommy Thompson from Chanhassen High School threw three innings, he gave up four hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Freshman righty Ethan Hansen from Buffalo High School threw the final two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Reds offense was led by sophomore John Nett form Kimberly High School, went 2-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Junior Parker Savard from Hanmer, Ontario went 2-for-3. Freshman Sawyer Smith from Shoreland Lutheran High School went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Freshman Ethan Navratil from Albany High School earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Drew Bulson a sophomore from St. Cloud Tech Hight School earned a walk. Matthew Perry a freshman from Bay Port High School in Wisconsin earned a walk.