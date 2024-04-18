SCSU Athletic Challenge Nearing Donation Goal – Ends Friday Night!

The St. Cloud State Athletic Challenge is winding down its spring 2024 campaign Friday night. The fundraiser has generated just over $100,000 from over 500 donors with a goal of $120,000.

Donations can be made at THIS LINK through Friday, April 19th.

All 17 varsity sports programs at SCSU are participating, with prizes given to teams who exceed their goal for the year. Last year's fundraiser brought in over $100,000- double the money raised in the inaugural challenge in 2018.

"This is an awesome challenge and all of (SCSU's) coaches get very competitive. Everyone's doing a great job and for this being the first year opening up the option to donate to everyone (not only alumni), it has turned out great and we are getting even more donations," St. Cloud State baseball coach Pat Dolan said.

"We are basically entering the 9th inning with the challenge wrapping up (Friday) night, so anyone can still donate to any one of our sports programs," Dolan said.

SCSU:

When you make a gift to the St. Cloud State University Foundation, you join with other alumni, parents, friends, faculty, and staff who "give back" each year so that today’s students are afforded the same opportunity for success as past generations. All of those gifts—most under $50—add up in a big way! So even if you can part with only a few dollars, you can still do your part for a better St. Cloud State. And since you can designate your contribution for financial aid, any academic department or college, student organization, Husky athletic team or other officially recognized area of the University, you can support what matters most to you. Every gift matters. Make yours today!