Scooter’s Coffee Proposed for Downtown Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- An empty lot that has been vacant in downtown Sauk Rapids for years may soon have a new purpose.

During its meeting Monday, the Sauk Rapids Economic Development Authority will hold a public hearing on the sale of the former locker plant site at 101 South Benton Drive. The property is at the corner of South Benton Drive and 1st Street South.

Community Development Director Todd Schultz says Tyler and Sarah Ressemann want to buy the land for a future Scooter's Coffee.

Schultz says the land is owned by the EDA so they have the authority to sell it without City Council approval. However, Scooters will need to go to the Council with their land use applications such as site plan approval.

They already own two other Scooter's locations in the St. Cloud metro, with the first at Division Street in St. Cloud opening in August of 2021 and the second on Pinecone Road in Sartell opening in March of 2023.

Scooter's Coffee started in 1998 in Bellevue, Nebraska.

