Schell’s Brewery In New Ulm – Pictures From “Oktoberfest 2022″
OKTOBERFEST IN NEW ULM 2022
Every year, people get ready for this amazing event at Schell's Brewery in New Ulm, and this year was no exception.
THANK YOU TO SCHELL'S
Schell's Brewery was the first Brewery in Minnesota to produce craft beers. Schell's is the second oldest family-owned brewery in the United States and the oldest family-owned brewery in Minnesota.
I've been lucky enough to attend this fantastic event for the last few years and thought you might enjoy some photos from this year's event.
Schell's Oktoberfest 2022
