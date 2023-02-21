Sauk Rapids, Waite Park Declare Snow Emergency

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Two central Minnesota cities have declared a snow emergency in advance of the upcoming snow storm.

City officials for Sauk Rapids and Waite Park say with Winter Storm Warning predicting more than four inches of snow it has declared a snow emergency which will be in effect from 12:01 a.m. Wednesday through 7:00 a.m. Saturday.

However, it could be rescinded early if every street gets plowed from curb to curb before then.

During a snow emergency parking restrictions are strictly enforced and illegally parked vehicles will be towed.

