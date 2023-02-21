Sauk Rapids, Waite Park Declare Snow Emergency
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Two central Minnesota cities have declared a snow emergency in advance of the upcoming snow storm.
City officials for Sauk Rapids and Waite Park say with Winter Storm Warning predicting more than four inches of snow it has declared a snow emergency which will be in effect from 12:01 a.m. Wednesday through 7:00 a.m. Saturday.
However, it could be rescinded early if every street gets plowed from curb to curb before then.
Get our free mobile app
During a snow emergency parking restrictions are strictly enforced and illegally parked vehicles will be towed.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Minnesota Fighter Jets Shoot Down Flying Object
- Gas Prices Fall for Second Straight Week
- Housing Project Moving Foward in Sauk Rapids
- Federal Funding for 5 St. Cloud Organizations
- Emerald Ash Borer Found in St. Cloud