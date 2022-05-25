Sauk Rapids Wading Pool Closed Until Further Notice

SAUK RAPIDS -- Soon, hopefully, the weather is going to warm up but unfortunately the wading pool in Sauk Rapids won't be a place to go to cool down.

The wading pool at Bob Cross Park will remain closed until further notice due to a shortage of lifeguards.

The school district's community education department is in charge of staffing the pool. Recreation Director Phillip Klaphake says traditionally he likes to have 10 to 12 lifeguards signed up to cover the shifts throughout the season, about six to seven cover most dates with the rest acting as fill-ins. The Sauk Rapids-Rice high school does offer a class for students to earn their lifeguard certification, however, he says due to the last couple of years of COVID restrictions fewer students have taken the class.

Klaphake says lifeguards need to be 16 and older.

Get our free mobile app

Normally, the wading pool at Bob Cross Park would be open seven days a week from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.