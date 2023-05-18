Sauk Rapids-Rice Wants Feedback on District Communication Methods

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice school district is looking to improve the way they send out information.

Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the district has launched a survey asking parents, district staff and community members about how they would prefer to receive information from the district and what information is important to them.

We really want to hear from our parents, staff and community members in terms of the communication we are sharing. Is it making it to them or not and what are they hearing. We want to get back and know what we are doing well and where are our areas for improvement.

The survey will be open on the district's website through June 1st.

Bergstrom says the feedback from the survey will be presented to the school board later this summer.

