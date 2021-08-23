Sartell City Council To Get An Update On Brand Refresh Project

SARTELL -- The Sartell city council will get an update on their Brand Refresh project.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council will be presented Mindful Marketing's analysis of the community wide survey conducted by the city earlier this spring.

The analysis is needed to help Switchboard Advertising before they could begin their design process. Switchboard is the local marketing company hired by the council to help with their branding efforts.

Following the meeting, Switchboard will spend the next few months using the survey data as inspiration and direction for the next steps in the branding process.

It's expected to still be several weeks before Switchboard presents their recommendations to the city, and could be several months before potential new logos and signage are rolled out throughout the community.