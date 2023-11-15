Sauk Rapids-Rice Continues to Negotiate Union Contracts
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- We are a few months into the new school year now and none of the unions in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district have agreed to a new contract yet.
Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says their contracts ran out on June 30th.
It's not uncommon to see negotiations continue into the school year. So yes those contracts have expired, but people continue to work. Generally what happens is that there's some sort of reciprocity through the contract settlement process.
Bergstrom says contracts with the teachers union are required to be two-year deals, other groups have more flexibility for two or three-year terms.
The Sauk Rapids-Rice school district has five bargaining groups. Bergstrom says they are in negotiations with four of the five groups, and they have not started negotiations yet with the fifth group.
