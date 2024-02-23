Sauk Rapids Planning for 4 Baseball Fields in Mayhew Creek Park

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Sauk Rapids is moving ahead with its plan to reinvision Mayhew Creek Park, as it waits for some outside funding to help pay for the project.

The multi-sport concept for the park began in 2021.

The city is looking at the construction of four baseball fields as phase 1 of the bigger park project. In order for that to begin yet this year, the city wants to hire SEH to work on the designs including the size and location of the buildings for concessions, restrooms, storage, and pavilion.

The estimated cost for this contract is $250,000.

The city finance director has advised that half-cent sales tax funds will be used to pay for phase 1 and up to $8 million of those funds have been earmarked for the Mayhew Creek Regional Park project. The idea is that any money the city spends now can be applied to the local match requirements if state bonding money becomes available in the future.

Get our free mobile app

The Sauk Rapids City Council will be asked to approve the SEH design phase contract during its meeting on Monday night.

READ RELATED ARTICLES