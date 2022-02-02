Sauk Rapids Man Charged With Tax Crimes

ST. PAUL -- A Sauk Rapids man faces felony tax crimes for allegedly filing false or fraudulent individual income tax returns.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Ramsey County Attorney's Office has recently charged John McPherson with four counts of filing false returns for the tax years 2015 through 2018.

The revenue department says McPherson overstated his income so he could claim the maximum refund from the federal Earned Income Tax Credit and the state Working Family Credit.

In 2015, McPherson allegedly overstated his income by $10,000 more than he earned and in 2016 through 2018 allegedly claimed income from employers who had not hired him.

The charges state by inflating the figures, he received a refund he wasn't entitled to.

The charges state McPherson owes more than $14,000 back to the government and could face up to a $10,00 fine, prison time or both for each count.

