Sauk Rapids Looking to Add Amenities to Mayhew Creek Park

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids appears to be ready to take on its next big park project.

A map of the Mayhew Creek Park Concept Plan was included in Monday night's city council agenda. The park is just north of the Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.

The map includes a number of potential amenities including four little league fields, batting cages, an ice skating loop, aquatic center, ice arena, six multi-purpose fields, along with a few other upgrades. However, the final details have not been decided yet.

City Administrator Ross Olson says the city has been working with the school district on a plan to best utilize the park area.

He says the plan is to construct active recreation areas with cooperation from the Youth Baseball Association, Youth Hockey and the District.

Olson says the city would be providing the land, while it would be up to the various organizations to raise the funds to build the amenities.

Get our free mobile app

Olson says they are planning on going to the Minnesota State Legislature for funding to help pay for infrastructures like utilities and road construction.

The total cost for the project and a timeline are not known.

This summer Sauk Rapids just completed $9.1 million in improvements to Southside and Lions Parks along the Mississippi River. Funding for that came from the city's half-cent sales tax.