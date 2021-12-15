Sauk Rapids Hosting “Jingle and Mingle” Saturday, Dec. 18th

Sauk Rapids is getting into the Christmas spirit this weekend. The Downtown Jingle and Mingle will be taking place from 10 am - 7 pm on Saturday, December 18th. This event is being hosted by businesses in Downtown Sauk Rapids as part of the Sauk Rapids Family Fun Day.

Different downtown businesses will be offering specials and extra fun for shoppers. Some examples include:

Nine Yards: A color-your-own-holiday-ornament station (for the kids or kids at heart), last-minute gifts, or holiday decor.

Copper Pony: Throughout the store, you'll find favorite gift ideas and stocking stuffers. With a $50+ purchase, you will receive a "Favorite Things" totes (valued at $10) which you can bring back over and over for 50¢ off your purchase. There will also be a hot cocoa bar from 3 - 7 pm.

Here are some of the other fun things happening during the Family Fun Day:

•Kids’ Bingo (Sauk Rapids VFW)

•Santa (Sauk Rapids VFW)

•Llama Wonderama (Sauk Rapids VFW)

•Silent Auction (Sauk Rapids VFW)

•Parade of Lights Grand Parade at 5 PM (2nd Avenue through the downtown)

•Living Nativity (Coborn's Parking Lot)

•Meat Raffle (Sauk Rapids VFW)

•Home Lighting Contest (winner announced on Christmas Day)

Sauk Rapids is going to be a busy place this weekend, but full of Christmas cheer! Make plans to check out all the fun stuff going on, and shop at the great local businesses.

