Sauk Rapids Council Tables Decision on Liquor License Request

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids City Council has delayed the approval for a liquor license request.

Community Development Director Todd Schultz says, during Monday night's meeting, the council closed the public hearing and tabled a decision for the House of BBQ Ribs LLC. Schultz says the owner of the property has made a partial payment on the taxes owed on the property, but a balance still remains. Tabling the decision gives the property owner more time to get current.

House of BBQ is planning to open in the building at 319 North Benton Drive. Business owner Elba Escober has notified the city that she plans to be open for business as early as March 15th, pending the Minnesota Department of Health approvals. Escobar is not the owner of the property and is renting the building.

Get our free mobile app

We first told you about the House of BBQ moving in to that location back in September of 2021, but the project got delayed until now.

READ RELATED ARTICLES