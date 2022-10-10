Sauk Rapids Council Holding Hearing on Manea’s Meats Expansion

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Manea's Meats in downtown Sauk Rapids is planning another major expansion.

The Sauk Rapids City Council will hold a public hearing on the expansion during its regular meeting Tuesday night.

The proposed addition would be for just over 12,000 square feet of space along 3rd Avenue North. The city needs to approve a Planned Unit Development for the project because according to city documents the majority of the expansion will be used for processing and packaging food products, not retail. Also, the council would need to approve the vacation of the alleyway on the northern end of the block.

Manea's is proposing the new building space would essentially be in the same style as the previous expansion in 2016 with varying roof heights, bump outs, colors, and windows.

The 2016 expansion added about 9,600 square feet along 2nd Street North.

Manea's Meats started in Sauk Rapids in 1974. They moved to their current location when the new bridge was built.