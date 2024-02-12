SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Sauk Rapids is considering a one-year moratorium on any new tobacco businesses.

The city has received multiple inquiries about licenses for shops specializing in the sale of tobacco, tobacco products, and tobacco-related devices.

They believe it could be a precursor to the legalization of the retail sale of cannabis. The impending retail sales of cannabis may require a different licensing scheme or require a different approval process for application.

The staff is asking the city council to consider adopting an interim ordinance that would prohibit issuing any new licenses for tobacco products for one year. This would give them time to determine if the new state legislation legalizing cannabis affects the city's ability to license tobacco.

The moratorium would not apply to businesses already holding a valid license.

