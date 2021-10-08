Satellite Dispute with KARE 11- When Will it End?

Do you have DISH Network Satellite service? If you do, you have probably noticed that your service for any of the KARE 11 (NBC) programming hasn't been available for the last couple of days.

KARE 11 did put out a statement saying that DISH hasn't agreed to any of the terms of a "fair" contract. Even though most other providers have made a deal. Those other providers include DIRECTV, Comcast and Spectrum. So if you were thinking about making a switch, now might be the time to do so.

The most common question is this: "when will it end"?

That one is a tough bird to answer. If you look online to find that answer you will come up with this explanation:

Of course there is also the blame game. DISH is saying that KARE is demanding big fees, and KARE said that it's a fair contract that the other providers have agreed to. If you remember last year or possibly the year before (the pandemic through off all timelines) DIRECTV had an issue and pulled KARE off the air. But this wasn't an issue with KARE. It was an issue with parent company, TEGNA. This time it looks as though the issue may be with the local station.

They say if you'd like to have the station back with no interruptions, your choices are to switch providers or watch online. That is available and free. I believe you just need to subscribe.

